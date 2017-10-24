Fire crews respond to Capitol for fire report

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters from Springfield were on scene of a possible fire at the Illinois State Capitol building on Tuesday afternoon. 

The building was evacuated as a precaution as crews worked to find the source of the fire alarm. Firefighters determined that a heating unit on the first floor caught fire. 

Fire crews had the fire out quickly. At this time it's not clear what started the fire. 

