Fire crews respond to Capitol for fire report

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters from Springfield were on scene of a possible fire at the Illinois State Capitol building on Tuesday afternoon.

The building was evacuated as a precaution as crews worked to find the source of the fire alarm. Firefighters determined that a heating unit on the first floor caught fire.

Fire crews had the fire out quickly. At this time it's not clear what started the fire.

