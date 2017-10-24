Operation Christmas Child providing gifts to those less fortunate

ILLINOIS (WAND) - Samaritan's Purse is encouraging the public to help make this holiday season special for children in need.

During National Collection Week, held November 13 through November 20, officials say they will be collecting school supplies, hygiene items, notes of encouragement, and toys as part of the Operation Christmas Child project. These items will be packaged in empty shoe boxes and delivered to overseas children affected by war, disease, natural disaster, or extreme poverty.

We've included a list of drop-off locations below:

Springfield, IL - Koke Mill Christian Church

475 S Koke Mill Road

Springfield, IL 62711-8059

Mon, Nov. 13: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Tue, Nov. 14: 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Wed, Nov. 15: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Thu, Nov. 16: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 17: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 18: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Sun, Nov. 19: 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 20: 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM



Taylorville, IL - First United Methodist Church

200 S Walnut Street

Taylorville, IL 62568-2244

Mon, Nov. 13: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Tue, Nov. 14: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Wed, Nov. 15: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Thu, Nov. 16: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 17: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 18: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Sun, Nov. 19: 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 20: 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM



Forsyth, IL - Forsyth Baptist Church

144 E Cox Street

Forsyth, IL 62535-9507

Mon, Nov. 13: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Tue, Nov. 14: 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Wed, Nov. 15: 7:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Thu, Nov. 16: 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 17: 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 18: 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Sun, Nov. 19: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 20: 7:00 AM - 10:00 AM



Decatur, IL - Sharon United Methodist Church

4363 W Center Street

Decatur, IL 62522-9698

Mon, Nov. 13: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Tue, Nov. 14: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Wed, Nov. 15: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Thu, Nov. 16: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 17: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 18: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Sun, Nov. 19: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 20: 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM



Lincoln, IL - Jefferson Street Christian Church

1700 N Jefferson Street

Lincoln, IL 62656-1047

Mon, Nov. 13: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Tue, Nov. 14: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Wed, Nov. 15: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Thu, Nov. 16: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 17: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 18: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Sun, Nov. 19: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 20: 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM



Petersburg, IL - Petersburg United Methodist Church

221 W Jackson Street

Petersburg, IL 62675-1523

Mon, Nov. 13: 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Tue, Nov. 14: 7:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Tue, Nov. 14: 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Wed, Nov. 15: 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Thu, Nov. 16: 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 17: 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 18: 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Sun, Nov. 19: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 20: 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM



