Operation Christmas Child providing gifts to those less fortunate

ILLINOIS (WAND) - Samaritan's Purse is encouraging the public to help make this holiday season special for children in need.

During National Collection Week, held November 13 through November 20, officials say they will be collecting school supplies, hygiene items, notes of encouragement, and toys as part of the Operation Christmas Child project.  These items will be packaged in empty shoe boxes and delivered to overseas children affected by war, disease, natural disaster, or extreme poverty.

We've included a list of drop-off locations below:

Springfield, IL - Koke Mill Christian Church
475 S Koke Mill Road
Springfield, IL 62711-8059
Mon, Nov. 13: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Tue, Nov. 14: 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wed, Nov. 15: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Thu, Nov. 16: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Fri, Nov. 17: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Sat, Nov. 18: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Sun, Nov. 19: 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mon, Nov. 20: 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM
 
Taylorville, IL - First United Methodist Church
200 S Walnut Street
Taylorville, IL 62568-2244
Mon, Nov. 13: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Tue, Nov. 14: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Wed, Nov. 15: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Thu, Nov. 16: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Fri, Nov. 17: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Sat, Nov. 18: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Sun, Nov. 19: 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mon, Nov. 20: 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
 
Forsyth, IL - Forsyth Baptist Church
144 E Cox Street
Forsyth, IL 62535-9507
Mon, Nov. 13: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tue, Nov. 14: 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wed, Nov. 15: 7:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Thu, Nov. 16: 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Fri, Nov. 17: 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sat, Nov. 18: 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sun, Nov. 19: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mon, Nov. 20: 7:00 AM - 10:00 AM
 
Decatur, IL - Sharon United Methodist Church
4363 W Center Street
Decatur, IL 62522-9698
Mon, Nov. 13: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Tue, Nov. 14: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wed, Nov. 15: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Thu, Nov. 16: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fri, Nov. 17: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sat, Nov. 18: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Sun, Nov. 19: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mon, Nov. 20: 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
     
Lincoln, IL - Jefferson Street Christian Church
1700 N Jefferson Street
Lincoln, IL 62656-1047
Mon, Nov. 13: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Tue, Nov. 14: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Wed, Nov. 15: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Thu, Nov. 16: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Fri, Nov. 17: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Sat, Nov. 18: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Sun, Nov. 19: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Mon, Nov. 20: 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
 
Petersburg, IL - Petersburg United Methodist Church
221 W Jackson Street
Petersburg, IL 62675-1523
Mon, Nov. 13: 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Tue, Nov. 14: 7:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Tue, Nov. 14: 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wed, Nov. 15: 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Thu, Nov. 16: 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Fri, Nov. 17: 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sat, Nov. 18: 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sun, Nov. 19: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mon, Nov. 20: 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
 
For more information about Operation Christmas Child, click here.

