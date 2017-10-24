Fight to end polio leads to fundraiser

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Champaign-area groups want to put an end to the polio disease.

Rotary organizations have set up a Tuesday fundraiser to help countries still dealing with the disease. It is called the Community Day of Giving to End Polio.

The World Health Organization describes polio as a highly infection disease capable of paralyzing a person for life. Children under 5 years old are considered the age group at risk. WHO says polio spreads through a nervous system virus and can paralyze a person in hours.

The Centers for Disease Control say the United States hasn’t seen a new polio case since 1979, thanks to continued use of the polio vaccine.

Polio is still an issue on a global scale. The News-Gazette says Afghanistan and Pakistan have seen 11 new cases in 2017, while those two countries and Nigeria dealt with a combined 37 cases in 2016.

People can go through a drive-thru lane along Randolph Street in Champaign in an area close to Huntington Towers (201 W. Springfield Ave.), according to The News-Gazette, and give money if they choose to. The drive-thru will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The newspaper says Rotary groups in Champaign have put together hundreds of thousands of dollars in the push to stop polio.