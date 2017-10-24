Lawmakers to introduce sexual harassment training bill

CHICAGO (WAND) - Two state lawmakers have announced they intend to introduce legislation designed to help prevent sexual harassment.

State Senator Daniel Biss and State Representative Litesa Wallace say they plan to introduce the legislation soon. Under the bill, all legislators, legislative staff, and lobbyists would receive sexual harassment training.

Senator Biss says, "We must acknowledge the toxic culture of sexual harassment in Springfield and end the silence that tacitly demands women accommodate decades of abuse. Instead of waiting to hear more stories, instead of evading responsibility, we must use today's spotlight as an opportunity to create changes that will endure beyond this news cycle."

Representative Wallace says, "Widespread sexual harassment is one of many reasons women, especially women of color, are underrepresented in Springfield. We have the power to change this culture, and to set up our systems to support women-and with that power comes a responsibility to act. That's why raising awareness isn't enough. We owe it to all the women who have shared their experiences, and to all those who haven't come forward, to build systems set up to prevent sexual harassment."