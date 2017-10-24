Trial date set for Decatur man charged with kidnapping

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The jury trial for a man charged with kidnapping, battery, and other charges has been set for December 11, 2017.

Court records show the trial date for Demariel Cunningham, 37, was set Tuesday morning. Cunningham is facing two charges of aggravated kidnapping, two charges of aggravated battery, three aggravated criminal sexual assault charges, and a single charge of aggravated unlawful restraint.

Decatur police say Cunningham was arrested in April 2017, after officers received a report of a woman who had been held against her will at a home in the 1200 block of East Lawrence Street. Police say the victim reported that Cunningham and another person, identified as Charles Hill, 57, struck her in the face and chest, burned her with a metal object, and struck her with a baseball bat over the course of two days.

Hill is facing two charges each of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated battery, and is due back in court on November 30.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.