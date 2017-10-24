Candlelight vigil being held for Georgetown man

GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WAND) - A candlelight vigil will be held Tuesday evening in memory of a man who was found dead in Georgetown last week.

Officials say the vigil will be held at Georgetown City Park at 7 p.m., in honor of 21-year-old Timothy Ellis.  This event is open to the public.

Georgetown police say Ellis was found dead in the 200 block of West 15th Street.  Police also say Gregory Johnson, 31, is facing three first-degree murder charges in connection with Ellis' death.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

