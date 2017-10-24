'No More': Letter details sexual harassment at Capitol

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Women involved in the Illinois government say sexual harassment at work must end.

As of Tuesday, over 130 people have signed a letter detailing instances of men in state leadership positions making advances at women while they were on the job. The people behind the letter say they want to change a “culture” of harassment at the Capitol.

“It looks like a male legislator – a chamber leader – asking a female staffer out to dinner under the guise of offering mentorship, then proceeding to explain his ‘open marriage’ to her and asking if she’s single,” the letter said.

Several female lawmakers, along with other women in Springfield, have worked on the letter. State workers have started a private Facebook group to talk about harassment and other issues and push for change, according to CapitolFax.com.

“Every woman you know, in every industry – regardless of age, race, physical appearance, gender expression, socioeconomic status, or sexual orientation – has a #MeToo story, even if they don’t feel safe enough to share it in a social media post,” the letter adds. “So why the silence up until this point? The reality is that telling the truth can cost you your career - unless enough of us speak up.”

Without naming specific names, the letter says candidates, committee leaders, chairmen and other men have sent female coworkers and staffers late-night text messages, commented on their bodies and, in at least one instance, touched them.

The letter says many of the women who experience this behavior end up leaving public service entirely. Male lawmakers are asked to take a stand against harassment when they see it, even if they haven’t done it themselves.

“This election cycle, we need to commit to challenging every elected official, every candidate, and every participant in our democratic process who is culpable,” the letter says in a closing statement. “Illinois deserves responsible stewards of power. Let’s demand better.”