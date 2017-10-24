Help 4 Heroes aiming to raise $25,000

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) -  An organization that aims to help out Macon County veterans is aiming to collect $25,000 in donations by Veterans Day this year.

Officials for the Macon County Veterans Assistance Commission Help 4 Heroes Fund say they are collecting donations to help pay for various services for Macon County veterans in need.  This year, they are aiming to raise $25,000 by November 11, and if they reach this goal, the Howard G. Buffett Foundation has pledged to match the donation on a five-to-one basis, resulting in $150,000 being raised to benefit veterans throughout the community.

The Help 4 Heroes Fund has helped nearly 300 Macon County veterans since its inception in 2016.  The fund helps provide veterans with bus passes, holiday gifts, fans, food, clothing, emergency expenses, and more.

If you would like to donate to the Help 4 Heroes Fund, you may make checks payable to:

Macon County V.A.C.
141 South Main Street, Room 210
Decatur, IL 62523

For more information about the Macon County Veterans Assistance Commission, click here.

