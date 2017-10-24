Springfield City Council to discuss 'welcoming city' ordinance

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A resolution that would make Springfield a "welcoming city" is among several items up for discussion during a regularly scheduled City Council meeting.

Officials say this meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Among the topics up for discussion include infrastructure maintenance and upgrades, the construction of a new K9 facility for the Springfield Police Department, and a resolution that would affirm Springfield as a welcoming city.

Officials also say the welcoming city resolution is not a "sanctuary city" resolution, and that the city will respect the "innate dignity of all people."

For more information about the Springfield City Council meeting, or to view the full agenda, click here.