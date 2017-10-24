'Project Fit America' launched at Springfield school

Posted: Updated:
Provided: HSHS St. John's Hospital Provided: HSHS St. John's Hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS St. John's Hospital partnered with Springfield Public School District 186 to launch "Project Fit America" at Dubois Elementary School this week.

Hospital officials joined District 186 administrators during a special ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning.  As part of the partnership, Dubois Elementary received new fitness equipment, as well as a dynamic curriculum for students that includes the new fitness equipment.

Dubois Elementary Principal Donna Jefferson says, "Receiving the Project Fit America Youth Wellness Grant here at Dubois means everything to us. Our playground and facilities were sorely in need of transformation. Our students, families, staff and community are most grateful for the support and honored to have this exciting initiative here."

HSHS St. John's Director of Community Outreach Kim Luz says, "At HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital, we’re passionate about improving wellness in the communities we serve, and we especially want to do our part in the fight against childhood obesity.  We’re thrilled to partner with Dubois Elementary School and the community to empower these children and their families to learn healthy habits and enjoy healthier lives."

Officials also say the program teaches character development, sportsmanship, leadership skills, and teamwork.

