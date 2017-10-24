Decatur police cracking down on impaired drivers this Halloween

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department has announced it will join other law enforcement agencies across the country in cracking down on drunk drivers this Halloween.

Decatur police say this initiative is part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. Motorists are urged to plan a safe way home before attending parties, designate a sober driver, and to not walk or drive while impaired.

If you see an impaired person about to get behind the wheel, police say you should take their keys and help them find a safe way home. If you see an impaired driver on the road, you should contact law enforcement as soon as it's safe to do so.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates more than 300 people died in alcohol-impaired crashes in each of the last three years.

Decatur Police Sergeant Steve Hagemeyer says, "On Halloween, we urge you to beware of impaired driving. Driving impaired by alcohol or drugs is deadly, it is illegal and it will get you pulled over and arrested this Halloween."

For more information about the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, click here.