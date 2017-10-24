Police: Woman hid murder suspect's car

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A woman is accused of hiding evidence in a murder investigation.

Danville police say Latina Jones moved a car belonging to murder suspect Latron Cross after telling police she didn’t know where it was. The News-Gazette reports officers had visited her address in the 200 block of Pine Street in Georgetown in a search for Cross and the car, a 2008 Chevy Impala. Officers say she took the car and Cross to Country Club Hills after that encounter.

Jones is out of jail after posting a $1,000 bond. She faces a felony count of obstruction of justice.

Latron Cross is accused of killing Ollie Williams in a July drive-by shooting in Danville, according to the newspaper. Police say Williams told them Cross shot him before he died in hospital care. The News-Gazette says Williams was riding his bike at the time of the shooting on July 7.

Cross is facing three first-degree murder charges in connection to that shooting. The News-Gazette says prosecutors believe he killed Williams as revenge for the death of his sister in 2013.

Jones will appear in court for a preliminary hearing in the obstruction of justice case on Nov. 2. The newspaper says she could spend up to three years in prison if the court system finds her guilty. 

