Champaign County crash closes lane on I-57

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 caused a brief ramp closure Tuesday afternoon.

ISP officials say the crash happened on Interstate 57, at mile post 235 and just north of the I-72 interchange in Champaign County, at about 3:03 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation, a Ford F250 pulling a 20-foot box trailer was traveling south on I-57 when it drove off the road to the right, through the grass ditch/embankment, across the ramp from I-72 westbound, and overturned.

Troopers say a nearby motorist stopped to help, and broke the rear window to help the driver get out of the vehicle. Officials say the motorist, as well as a trooper that arrived on scene, helped pull the driver out. No injuries were reported.

The crash resulted in the closure of the ramp for about an hour while cleanup efforts were underway. The driver, identified as a 58-year-old man, was cited for improper lane usage.