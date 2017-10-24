UIS launches chemistry course for high schoolers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A group of high school seniors are studying chemistry at the University of Illinois Springfield this semester, as part of the university’s first dual credit course.

The course, which includes 19 seniors from Sacred Heart-Griffin High School, earns students college credit and is taught at the UIS campus by Associate Professor of Chemistry Stephen Johnson. Johnson said organizers hope the class will help students consider important health careers.

“We thought this would be the perfect chance for them to see the health field industry, all the way in through advanced biochemistry, but at a survey level,” Johnson said. “One of the things we thought is, if they could see forward a little bit … and they could see what’s available later on in certain fields, they might be attracted to it or they might decide, ‘That’s not what I want to do.’”

Some students are considering those careers.

“I’d like to major in biochemistry in college,” said student Taylor Rahn. “Chemistry and science are my favorite things to do in school, so when I found out I could take this class, I knew that I really wanted to.”

Students in the class attend two lectures each week and one weekly lab.

“We have learned something new every day, which I think is something that is awesome for a class,” said student Joe Kuhn.

Johnson said students in the class pay a discounted fee.