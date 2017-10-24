App aims to lower cardiac arrest deaths

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): A new cellphone app could save more lives in Champaign County.

The app launched Monday.

"Presence approached METCAD last year with this opportunity to bring this app to Champaign County," Gregg Abbott, the METCAD Deputy Director, says.

The app is called Pulse Point.

"It's a free mobile app for CPR trained citizens to respond to people nearby in need of CPR who are in sudden cardiac arrest," Dr. Kurt Bloomstrand, the Presence Regional EMS Medical Director, says.

When you call 911 a METCAD dispatcher puts the information into a server.

"As soon as a call comes in for a person needing CPR, the ambulance and the fire are dispatched and simultaneously a notice is sent out to all of the users of the Pulse Point app," Dr. Bloomstrand says.

You only get the notification if you are in a half mile radius. If no one is close enough the radius is extended to a mile.

Across the country 350,000 people went into sudden cardiac arrest last year alone.

"The survival rate of those people were around 12% so there's a huge need to close one small gap and that gap being the time they go into cardiac arrest to the time the ambulance and first responders get there to perform CPR," Dr. Bloomstrand says.

They say the first 8 minutes following cardiac arrest are the most critical and your chance of survival drops 10% each following minute.

The app also helps you locate the closest AED.

"Other parts of the country have seen a significant improvement," Abbott says. "It takes a large community involvement of people getting certified."

They say they'd like to bring the app to Vermillion County soon.