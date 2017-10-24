Drug trafficking suspect arrested on interstate

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say an Indiana man was moving drugs across the state border to central Illinois.

Officers say they stopped a van along Interstate 72 with 62-year-old Guy McDaniel in the driver’s seat. The initial stop came from improper lane usage, but police found drug odors coming from the car with the help of a K9 assistant.

Police say a search of the car revealed about .75 pounds of meth, over 3 pounds of marijuana and about .75 ounces of cocaine, along with a handgun. A sworn statement from officers says McDaniel told them he got the van from someone in South Bend, Ind., with instructions to drive it to Decatur and meet someone in a Walmart parking lot.

The statement says McDaniel has a 2012 conviction for dealing marijuana in Indiana records.

McDaniel is behind bars in the Macon County Jail after Monday’s arrest. His list of four charges includes two for substance trafficking and his bond is set at $200,000.