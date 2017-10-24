House Committee Ok's bump stock ban

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- A ban on bump stocks is one step closer to becoming law in the state.

The House Judiciary Criminal Committee passed HB 4117 out of committee 7-5. The measure would ban bump stocks, as well as trigger modification devices and require a FOID card to purchase pre-packaged explosives. Those in support of the measure say it's common sense legislation to prevent another tragedy like the Las Vegas Massacre from happening.

"It's upon us to act responsibly to enact common sense gun regulation and I ask for all of your support. I would like to pass this out of the House, out of the Senate, and how the Governor sign it so we can say that we in Illinois are leaders" said Representative Martin Moylan (D-Des Plaines).

However, the National Rifle Association and the Illinois State Rifle Association are against the measure. They say it goes too far by making any trigger modification illegal.

"It would make a criminal out of the vast majority of the 2.2 million FOID card holders for mere possession it doesn't matter that you have a carry license." said Todd Vandermyde from NRA. "This may be a response to what took place in Las Vegas but the net result is criminalizing a lot of common things that gun owners do to make them shoot better, to make them shoot more accurately, and it seems to be a gross overreaction to criminalize these"

The National Rifle Association says by including trigger modification in the ban, it would make nearly half of guns in the state illegal.

Republican Representative Barbara Wheeler, (R-Crystal Lake), has introduced a bill that would ban only bump stocks, which The Illinois State Rifle Association says they can support.

While HB4117 made it out of committee, it still has a long road ahead of it. It must pass a full vote on the House floor, and then pass a Senate committee and floor vote, before it heads to the governor.

There are multiple other bills filed in the General Assembly dealing with gun control.