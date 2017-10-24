Unity High School student charged with false terrorist threat

Posted: Updated:

TOLONO, Ill. (WAND): A Unity High School student is behind bars.

Champaign County Sheriff Dan Walsh says the 15 year old boy made a detailed threat to the school. School officials say other students reported it.

The boy's mother consented to a home search where officers say no guns or explosives were found.

The sheriff says students who reported the boy did exactly as they should.

"As we know there have been school shootings as recently as Mattoon," Sheriff Walsh says. "I can't go into a whole lot of detail but there was a lot of specifics that this young man said, much more so than somebody just flippantly losing their temper for a minute and saying something."

He is facing charges of a false terrorist threat and disorderly conduct.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Trick-or-treat hours released for 2017

      ILLINOIS (WAND) – Police in central Illinois have released trick-or-treat hours for the 2017 Halloween season. 

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More