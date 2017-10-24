Unity High School student charged with false terrorist threat

TOLONO, Ill. (WAND): A Unity High School student is behind bars.

Champaign County Sheriff Dan Walsh says the 15 year old boy made a detailed threat to the school. School officials say other students reported it.

The boy's mother consented to a home search where officers say no guns or explosives were found.

The sheriff says students who reported the boy did exactly as they should.

"As we know there have been school shootings as recently as Mattoon," Sheriff Walsh says. "I can't go into a whole lot of detail but there was a lot of specifics that this young man said, much more so than somebody just flippantly losing their temper for a minute and saying something."

He is facing charges of a false terrorist threat and disorderly conduct.