Millikin University's music program ranks highly in new study

Posted: Updated:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new study from Zippia has named Millikin University one of the top colleges in Illinois to study music.

According to the report, Millikin University ranked fifth on Zippia's list.  Zippia officials say they used data from the National Center for Education Statistics and College Scorecard data from ED.gov to help create the list.

Laura Ledford, dean of Millikin University's College of Fine Arts, says, "It's great to see Millikin University's School of Music achieve ranking among the top 5 college music programs in Illinois.  It is hardly surprising, but certainly gratifying, to receive this recognition for a program that has long been regarded, regionally and nationally, for the excellence of its faculty, curricula, professional preparation and the success of its graduates."

For more information about the ranking, click here.

