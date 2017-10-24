Final Decatur cleanup event in 2017 scheduled for October 26

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur residents will have one more chance to dispose of large household items at no charge during a City-wide Cleanup event on October 26.

Officials say the event will be held from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the Decatur Civic Center parking lot. Residents will be able to dispose of old furniture, mattresses, and other large household items. Limited amounts of tires will also be accepted, but no electronics, appliances, paint, or yard waste will be accepted.

Additionally, items must be placed into roll-off bins located within the parking lot.

This event, the last of its kind in 2017, aims to reinvigorate and improve neighborhoods. For more information, call (217) 424-2864.