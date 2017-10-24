Effingham police arrest 2 in recent vehicle burglaries

Posted: Updated:

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - The Effingham Police Department has made two arrests in connection with multiple burglaries to motor vehicles on October 23.

Effingham police say officers received calls of burglaries to motor vehicles near HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, Effingham OBGYN, and Walmart Monday afternoon.  Police also say witnesses were able to provide descriptions of the suspects, as well as vehicle information and license plate registration, resulting in officers conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle the matched the given descriptions.

Effingham police also say the two occupants, Katelynn Olsen, 21, and Dillon Beccue, 25, were identified as the suspects in the burglary reports, and were taken into custody.  Officers say a subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine, illegal prescription medications, drug paraphernalia, and various items that had been reported stolen.

Olsen is facing a preliminary charge of retail theft.  Beccue is facing preliminary charges of burglary, criminal trespass to a vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation into these burglaries is ongoing.  If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 347-6583.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Trick-or-treat hours released for 2017

      ILLINOIS (WAND) – Police in central Illinois have released trick-or-treat hours for the 2017 Halloween season. 

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More