Senate votes to override Right to Work ban

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- The Senate voted to override the governor's veto of a bill prohibiting local right to work zones.

The override passed with no debate and a vote of 42-13, well over the 36 needed. The measure would ban communities from establishing local right to work zones.

“Every employee in Illinois should have the ability to negotiate for fair, safe and competitive rights in the workplace. The freedom to collectively bargain builds and protects the middle class, not just for union members, but for all workers. The Illinois Senate voted to override the governor’s veto of Senate Bill 1905, which allows all Illinois workers the freedom to bargain collectively and prohibits local government entities from enacting harmful “right-to-work” laws. In the past, Governor Bruce Rauner and his allies have tried to pass right-to-work ordinances and zones in the state. These right-to-work laws prevent Illinois workers from participating in collective negotiations for better wages, benefits and safe working conditions." said Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) in response to the override vote.

Governor Rauner issued a statement condemning the vote and urging the House to uphold his veto.

"Today’s vote could create a damaging loss for the economic competitiveness of Illinois. Senate Bill 1905 would hurt all the people of our state through lost job opportunities, slower economic growth, a smaller statewide tax base and ultimately higher taxes in the future. This vote denies local communities – cities and counties – the ability to decide for themselves how they would like to structure their regulations to compete for jobs with other states like Indiana, Wisconsin, Tennessee and Texas." it read.

The measure will now move the House.