Indiana man facing sexual exploitation of a child charges

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The U.S. Department of Justice says an Indiana man is facing multiple charges after allegedly traveling to Illinois to engage in sexual conduct with a minor.

In a release, Acting U.S. Attorney Patrick D. Hansen says Nehemiah Lafoe, 23, was arraigned on two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Hansen says the indictment alleges that Lafoe enticed a minor to send sexually explicit photos to him twice in June 2017, and that in May 2017, Lafoe traveled from Indiana to Illinois to engage in sexual acts with a minor. Additionally, Hansen says Lafoe allegedly communicated with the minor through a social networking application.

If convicted, Lafoe faces a maximum of 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each charge. The investigation is ongoing.