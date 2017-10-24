Workers sent warning in union payment case

ILLINOIS (WAND) – A U.S. Supreme Court case is challenging the ability of unions to require payments from workers.

Lawyers representing Mark Janus, who works as a civil servant in childcare, say his side is arguing forced fees violate a person’s first amendment rights if they choose not to endorse or support union activities. The National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation and Liberty Justice Center in Illinois are part of the case.

These same lawyers have sent a warning out to public sector workers nationwide, explaining some American unions are already fighting against a possible change limiting fees by making workers sign cards to authorize payments “irrespective of union membership”. These cards often give employees two weeks to cancel the payment permission.

The National Right to Work team says signing anything from a union could end up limiting a person’s legal options. Workers are asked to be cautious before putting pen to paper in those situations.

The Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments in both sides of Janus vs. AFSCME in January. Lawyers say a decision could happen as soon as June 2018.