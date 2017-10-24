Charges dropped against former Illinois lawmaker

ILLINOIS (WAND) – A former Illinois lawmaker is now facing fewer charges after a court ruling.

A federal judge tossed a wire fraud allegation set against former Rep. Aaron Schock, who still faces another 22 counts accusing him of trying to profit from his time in office. The judge found pursuing the wire fraud count, which claims Schock kept thousands of dollars from meet-and-greets with his supporters, would require work with legislative rules to find proof and therefore push the boundaries between the three branches of government.

Schock stands accused of trying to claim government reimbursement for heavy spending while in office, including putting $5,000 toward a new chandelier for his Washington office in a "Downton Abbey” style remodeling project.

He’s also accused of falsifying electronic filings and entering incorrect information on tax returns.Two total charges are now dropped.

Schock has entered a not guilty plea for all 22 counts. His trial is set for January 2018.