McDonald's armed robbery under investigation

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Decatur restaurant.

Officers responded to McDonald’s at 1825 E. Eldorado St. at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. WAND-TV called police for a further comment about the robbery and did not receive any other details.

As of 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night police were still on the scene. Police have not named a suspect at this time.

WAND-TV will update this story as more information becomes available.