Playoff preview: Maroa-Forsyth (2A)

The countdown to the state football playoffs is underway! WAND Sports previews a different team each day leading up to Friday and Saturday's slate of first round games.

Maroa-Forsyth (2A)

(4) Maroa-Forsyth (8-1) vs. (13) Illini West (Carthage) (6-3)
2 p.m. Saturday at Boyd Field in Maroa

Offense: 42.3 points per game
Defense: 17.3 points per game
Conference play: 8-1 in Sangamo (2nd)
Last year: No. 5 seed Trojans reached 2A state championship game (fell to No. 4 seed Deer Creek-Mackinaw 34-7)

All-time playoff record: 54-20
Consecutive appearances: 14
First place: 2
Runner-up: 6

Key moment in season: Trojans post running clock win over 1A Top 10 team Athens (56-15) in Week 6, just three weeks after getting their first running clock loss in 16 years (47-6 to Williamsville). Trojans simplified the playbook and averaged 49.3 points per game after the loss. Since then they have built up playbook depth gradually, per head coach Josh Jostes.

Scouting Illini West:
Chargers: 6-3, 2-3 in Prairieland Blue (4th)
Lost to: Farmington (9-0), Elmwood-Brimfield (7-2) and Bushnell-West Prairie (7-2)
Offense: 28.4 points per game
Defense: 24.3 points per game

Illini West runs the same offense as Athens, a specific form of the power run.

