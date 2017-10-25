Playoff preview: Maroa-Forsyth (2A)

Head coach Josh Jostes and No. 4 seeded Maroa-Forsyth welcome No. 13 seed Illini West to Boyd Field at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the first round of the 2A playoffs.

The countdown to the state football playoffs is underway! WAND Sports previews a different team each day leading up to Friday and Saturday's slate of first round games.



Maroa-Forsyth (2A)

(4) Maroa-Forsyth (8-1) vs. (13) Illini West (Carthage) (6-3)

2 p.m. Saturday at Boyd Field in Maroa



Offense: 42.3 points per game

Defense: 17.3 points per game

Conference play: 8-1 in Sangamo (2nd)

Last year: No. 5 seed Trojans reached 2A state championship game (fell to No. 4 seed Deer Creek-Mackinaw 34-7)



All-time playoff record: 54-20

Consecutive appearances: 14

First place: 2

Runner-up: 6



Key moment in season: Trojans post running clock win over 1A Top 10 team Athens (56-15) in Week 6, just three weeks after getting their first running clock loss in 16 years (47-6 to Williamsville). Trojans simplified the playbook and averaged 49.3 points per game after the loss. Since then they have built up playbook depth gradually, per head coach Josh Jostes.



Scouting Illini West:

Chargers: 6-3, 2-3 in Prairieland Blue (4th)

Lost to: Farmington (9-0), Elmwood-Brimfield (7-2) and Bushnell-West Prairie (7-2)

Offense: 28.4 points per game

Defense: 24.3 points per game



Illini West runs the same offense as Athens, a specific form of the power run.