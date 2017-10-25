Defense team seeking more time in Yingying Zhang trial

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – The attorneys representing accused killer, Brendt Christensen have asked for the scheduled trial to be delayed.

The trial is currently scheduled for Feb. 27, 2018. Christensen is accused of the kidnapping and death of UI visiting scholar Yingying Zhang in June.

Additional charges were filed against Christensen earlier this month. He will now be charged with kidnapping resulting in death and making false statements in connection with the disappearance in Zhang.

According to the News-Gazette, his lawyers have been preparing for these charges since before they were officially announced. The charges could result in a death-penalty sentence through the federal system.

The trial was then scheduled for February on U.S. District Court Judge Colin Bruce’s request. However, the three-member defense team will fight for additional time to fully review the case.

They argue that in all federal death-penalty cases in the country the average time between indictment and trail is 28 months.

A panel at the Justice Department will be tasked with making the final decision. They have until Nov. 3 to respond.

The body of Zhang has not been found. She’s been missing for 139 days.