Fire displaces Sullivan family

SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) – A home was destroyed by an early morning fire in Sullivan on Wednesday, according to fire officials.

Sullivan Fire Chief Mike Piper, said fire crews responded to a home in the 500 block of N. Graham Street just before 1:30 a.m.

Fire and smoke were seen on the porch and outside walls on the south and east side. Crews say the family was able to make it out of the home thanks to smoke detectors alerting them to the fire.

Due to the extent of the fire Lovington and Bethany’s fire departments were called in to help battle the flames. Crews cleared the scene around 4 a.m.

A mother and two children were home at the time and father was at work. The home has severe smoke, fire and water damage. Fire officials say the family lost most of their personal belongings. The Red Cross is helping to assist the family.

