Caribbean Grill Food Truck Becomes Restaurant

Posted:

CHAMPAIGN, IL (WAND) - A menu mastered in a food truck, the Caribbean Grill in Champaign has expanded to a brick and mortar restaurant on South Neil Street.

   Owner Mike Harden says the response to the Jamaican influenced food like Jerk fish, Jerk ribs, and Jerk chicken was overwhelming.

   At the heart of Jamaican food is Jerk Sauce, a spicy sauce served on the side. Harden says, "We get lots of questions about what is jerk , how spicy is it, where does the food come from?"

    He says Jerk sauce brings the heat and everything is made fresh in the kitchen for the daily specials like Beef Ox Tails. Sides include  Baked Mac n Cheese, Plantains, Cabbage, and Green Beans.

    The dishes are served over a bed of rice and beans. Daily Specials are under 10 dollars. Desserts include a Salty Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookie, and Pineapple Rum Cake.

    Harden says the location right off South Neil Street in the Shoppes of the Knollwood is a great spot.

    Harden says he came to appreciate Jamaican food with trips to the Island and his distant Caribbean roots. You can find Caribbean Grill on Facebook, Twitter, and the web. Or call  217 960-5375. The business was featured in the Wand News Business Watch at 4.

