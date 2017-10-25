Eastern Illinois Foodbank receives grant from Caterpillar Foundation

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Caterpillar Foundation has announced it will award a $20,500 grant to the Eastern Illinois Foodbank.

Foundation officials say Eastern Illinois Foodbank was one of 30 Feeding America network food banks selected to receive the grant, and that the money will be used to provide food to thousands of people facing food insecurity in Livingston County.

Caterpillar Foundation President Michele Sullivan says, "The Caterpillar Foundation is committed to supporting programs that alleviate poverty. We are proud to partner with Eastern Illinois Foodbank to support our neighbors who struggle with hunger."

Eastern Illinois Foodbank President and CEO Jim Hires says, "Eastern Illinois Foodbank is thankful to the Caterpillar Foundation for its commitment to fighting hunger and supporting families in need in our area. Because of this grant, we will be able to better serve families and children in need."

For more information about Eastern Illinois Foodbank, click here.