Photo mural supports Dreamers

URBANA, Ill. (WAND): An art project is raising support for the DREAM Act.

The Inside Out Project is a mobile photo booth printing poster sized selfies. The photos are done as an expression of solidarity with dreamers.

Organizers say they want photos of immigrants and descendants of immigrants alike.

They plan to post the photos against the outside of a building on campus.

"People get very inspired, it's very empowering and it's cool to see people standing up for the same cause and coordinating together," Joshua Geyer, an organizer, says. "Most of the time you see that it's a protest and that can get a little hairy but with this it's very calm, very positive vibes, great energy."

The project heads to Springfield tomorrow.