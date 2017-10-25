Vetoed right-to-work bill falls 1 vote short of override

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois House of Representatives has failed to override Governor Bruce Rauner's veto of a bill that would ban local right-to-work zones.

Representatives were short one vote to override Governor Rauner's veto. If the bill had passed, it would have made the creation of right-to-work zones a Class A misdemeanor.

Supporters of the bill say they viewed Governor Rauner's veto as an attack on organized labor, which could take away unions in communities.

Representative Jay Hoffman (D-Belleville) says, "The governor, over and over again, keeps beating his fist on the desk saying he's demanding he have right-to-work at some point in Illinois. So he came up with this silly concept of empowerment zones and of a patchwork of right to work jurisdictions. It makes no sense."

Meanwhile, opponents say they are adamantly against making the creation of these zones a misdemeanor.

Representative Grant Wehrli (R-Naperville) says, "'We're going to criminalize doing your job as an elected official,' this is a bad bill. The chilling effect should give us all pause, and should have us all vote no."

However, the debate over this bill isn't over, as the bill's sponsor is filing a motion to reconsider the legislation.

The Illinois Senate voted to override Governor Rauner's veto earlier this week.