"Green" buses to be added to Springfield fleet

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Springfield Mass Transit District will soon launch service for over a dozen new buses.

SMTD leaders say the change, spurred by Illinois lawmakers passing a new budget earlier this year, includes 15 environment-friendly buses. Nine of those buses while be fueled by compressed natural gas and another eight will use clean-burning diesel fuel.

"The industry is developing new options like hydrogen-fueled buses that we will follow closely as they begin service in other transit districts," SMTD Managing Director Frank Squires said. "As the technology is proven on the street, we can better evaluate the pros and cons of using it in our fleet. In the meantime, passengers can enjoy new buses as we implement a number of other improvements in the next year and beyond."

Squires says the district is in the process of replacing buses that began operating as recently as 2005. It’s using money from two federal grants and another 15 from Illinois money sources to replace the buses, which typically have a life of about 12 years each.

Nineteen of SMTD’s 56 buses will be new after replacements arrive in the summer of 2018.