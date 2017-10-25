Mahomet tests water supply following natural gas leak complaints

MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) - One central Illinois village has tested its water supply after recent complaints of natural gas being leaked into several families' drinking water wells.

Village of Mahomet officials say they contacted People's Gas earlier this month to discuss concerns about the natural gas leak in rural Champaign County, and to potentially test municipal well water sources. In total, two water samples were taken and tested; the first taken directly from the municipal well source, and the second taken after water goes through the Village's water treatment process.

The samples were collected on October 16, 2017, and submitted to Isotech Laboratories, Inc. Officials say the results revealed there was no evidence of any natural gas, and no presence of ethane, propane, or butane, which are usually indicators of natural gas.

Mahomet Village President Sean Widener says, "We have confidence in our water treatment process, and our customers should share the same confidence. We are committed to provide safe drinking water to our residents, and we will continue to monitor the situation and look forward to the Illinois Attorney General investigation into the natural gas leak."