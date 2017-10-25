Officers crack down on rail trespassing

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Norfolk Southern Railway police plan to crack down on trespassing during a two day push this week.

On Wednesday, officers planned to hand out brochures and talk with people and businesses near railroad tracks and warn people they see walking on railroad tracks. On Thursday, they plan to issue citations for people they see trespassing on tracks.

“It's dangerous,” said Eric Peden, a special agent with Norfolk Southern Railway police. “You can trip, fall, injure yourself, get struck by a train. So we ask that people, anytime they're going to be crossing railroad tracks, that they cross at a pedestrian grade crossing or a grade crossing."

Peden said officers see people of various ages walking along tracks in Decatur, often wearing ear buds that make it harder for them to hear approaching trains.

“You've got your head down, looking at your phone, listening to music,” Peden said. “Trains are a lot quieter than people think. They will sneak up on you."

So far this year, 15 people have died and ten more have been injured while trespassing on railroad property in Illinois, according to a Norfolk Southern spokesperson.