APL hosting annual Chili Supper fundraiser

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Animal Protective League is inviting the public to attend its annual Chili Supper and Paw Paw Patch Bazaar on October 29.

APL officials say this event will be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall, located at 2200 Meadowbrook Road in Springfield, from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.  Tickets are being sold for $7 per person, and include a traditional or vegetarian chili supper, complete with a hot dog (or cornbread for the vegetarian meal,) dessert, and a drink.

Additionally, attendees will be able to check out and purchase several unique and seasonal craft items at the Paw Paw Patch Bazaar.  Orders for Christmas greenery from the APL will also be taken at this time.  The community is encouraged to donate baked goods and craft items for the bake sale and bazaar by bringing them to the APL shelter during normal business hours, or to the Knights of Columbus Hall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 28, or 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on October 29.

Adoptable cats and dogs will also make an appearance in the Mobile Pet Adoption Center from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Proceeds from this event will benefit APL homeless cats and dogs.  For more information about the APL, click here.

