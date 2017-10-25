Mega Millions introducing larger starting jackpot

CHICAGO (WAND) - Illinois Lottery officials say the popular "Mega Millions" game has been redesigned.

Originally, starting jackpots for Mega Millions were set at $15 million.  However, the starting jackpot will now be set at $40 million, with the jackpot growing faster overall.  Lottery officials also say there will be better odds to win $1 million prizes and higher secondary prizes.

Illinois Lottery Acting Director Greg Smith says, "We’re excited to deliver a reinvigorated Mega Millions game to our players.  Larger and faster-growing jackpots should spark enthusiasm in our players and provide more opportunities to create millionaires and raise money for education in Illinois."

The changes will take effect on October 28.  For more information about the Illinois Lottery, click here.

