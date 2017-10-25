Duckworth - GOP tax reform plan will hurt middle income families

Decatur – Senator Tammy Duckworth, (D) Illinois, says reforming the tax system is needed but the current Republican plan will hurt middle income families.

“I’ve heard them talk about getting rid of the mortgage interest credit,” Duckworth told WAND’s Doug Wolfe, “That’s the biggest tax credit that is used by so many families in Illinois. We simply can’t afford that.”

Duckworth says Republican plans would eliminate a state and local deduction costing American families another $1,400 a year. She is also critical of a possible proposal to strictly limit the amount of money workers can put in their 401-k plans.

“People like everyday hard working Americans in Decatur, they’re the ones that use 401-k plans and to go after that is really to go after people who are saving. Taking responsibility and the initiative to plan for their own retirement,” Duckworth stated.

President Trump has said he wants a tax reform plan passed by Congress before Thanksgiving.