Duckworth - GOP tax reform plan will hurt middle income families

Duckworth - GOP tax reform plan will hurt middle income familiesPosted:
-
Man gets others out of bar before it collapses
The decades-old building collapsed Monday, leaving debris and questions.
-
McDonald's armed robbery under investigation
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Decatur restaurant.
-
Senate votes to override Right to Work ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- The Senate voted to override the governor's veto of a bill prohibiting local right to work zones.
-
Teen pleads not guilty to murder of 2-year-old
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Zachary Pherigo, the 17-year-old charged with the death of 2-year-old Justin Lee Murphy Jr. appeared in court on Wednesday morning.
-
Drug trafficking suspect arrested on interstate
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say an Indiana man was moving drugs across the state border to central Illinois.
-
Charges dropped against former Illinois lawmaker
ILLINOIS (WAND) – A former Illinois lawmaker is now facing fewer charges after a court ruling.
-
Playoff preview: Maroa-Forsyth (2A)
The countdown to the state football playoffs is underway! WAND Sports previews a different team each day leading up to Friday and Saturday's slate of first round games. Maroa-Forsyth (2A) (4) Maroa-Forsyth (8-1) vs. (13) Illini West (Carthage) (6-3) 2 p.m. Saturday at Boyd Field in Maroa Offense: 42.3 points per game Defense: 17.3 points per game Conference play: 8-1 in Sangamo (2nd) Last year: No. 5 seed Trojans reached 2A state championship game (fell to No. 4 seed Deer Creek-Mac...
-
Trick-or-treat hours released for 2017
ILLINOIS (WAND) – Police in central Illinois have released trick-or-treat hours for the 2017 Halloween season.
-
Champaign County crash closes lane on I-57
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 caused a brief ramp closure Tuesday afternoon.
-
Bar roof collapse under investigation
PANA, Ill. (WAND) – The roof of a Pana bar collapsed on Monday.
-
-
-
-
-
