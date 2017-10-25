Duckworth - GOP tax reform plan will hurt middle income families

Posted:

Decatur – Senator Tammy Duckworth, (D) Illinois, says reforming the tax system is needed but the current Republican plan will hurt middle income families.

“I’ve heard them talk about getting rid of the mortgage interest credit,” Duckworth told WAND’s Doug Wolfe, “That’s the biggest tax credit that is used by so many families in Illinois.  We simply can’t afford that.”

Duckworth says Republican plans would eliminate a state and local deduction costing American families another $1,400 a year.  She is also critical of a possible proposal to strictly limit the amount of money workers can put in their 401-k plans.

“People like everyday hard working Americans in Decatur, they’re the ones that use 401-k plans and to go after that is really to go after people who are saving.  Taking responsibility and the initiative to plan for their own retirement,” Duckworth stated.

President Trump has said he wants a tax reform plan passed by Congress before Thanksgiving.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Trick-or-treat hours released for 2017

      ILLINOIS (WAND) – Police in central Illinois have released trick-or-treat hours for the 2017 Halloween season. 

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More