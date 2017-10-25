Traffic stop in Decatur results in drug-related arrest

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police say a traffic stop on the city's west side resulted in a man being arrested on multiple drug-related charges.

Officers say a Decatur Police Department detective conducted a traffic stop on a Suzuki motorcycle near the 900 block of West Packard Street, as the detective identified the driver as Brent Crockett, 30. Police say Crockett was wanted on an active warrant filed in Moultrie County.

According to police sworn statements, Crockett was taken into custody, at which point officers found 10 pills of acetaminophen and oxycodone hydrochloride, half a pill of acetaminophen and hydrochloride bitartrate, 30 milliliters of morphine sulfate oral solution, and two pills of alprazolam in his pocket. Additionally, officers say they found 65 pills of Adderall XR inside a leather pouch attached to the backrest of the motorcycle.

Decatur police say when Crockett was questioned about the medication, he told officers that he did not have a prescription for any of the medication found, and that he had just bought those items to "sell them to make some money."

Crockett is facing five counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.