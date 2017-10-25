HSHS St. Mary's Hospital CEO meets with community

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS St. Mary's Hospital's new president and CEO met with members of the community during a public reception Wednesday afternoon.

Dozens, including patients and employees, attended the reception for Joan M. Coffman, who started as HSHS St. Mary's Hospital President and CEO in September. Among the first projects Coffman will oversee is the renovation of the hospital's intensive care unit, as well as the construction of a new medical clinic.

Coffman also says she's excited to be part of the central Illinois community, and was happy to meet the people who are a part of it.

For more information about HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, click here.