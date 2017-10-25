Activists speak out against coal law proposal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Environmental activists say Gov. Bruce Rauner is putting air quality at risk.

A “People’s Court”, held Tuesday outside of the governor's office in Springfield, accuses the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency of engaging in “backroom talks” with a coal company called Dynegy. Organizers of the protest say they’re worried pollution could increase in areas near Dynegy’s Illinois plants.

A report in The Chicago Tribute says these changes may include new tonnage caps on sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide, greater numbers than what Illinois’ current Multi-Pollutant Standard (MPS) rules allow. The MPS sets maximums for how much of certain chemicals can be released into the air. The Tribune says nitrogen oxide emissions could increase by as much as 79 percent with the caps.

Activists are worried about places like Peoria, where Dynegy operates a plant and pollution is already an issue.

“Peoria residents cannot handle more air pollution,” said Robin Garlish, a volunteer leader from the Central Illinois Healthy Community Alliance in Peoria. “We have four coal plants in the region and air quality is so horrible (that) I’ve been in and out of the hospital all year due to increased breathing problems.”

Gov. Rauner’s office responded to WAND-TV when the station reached out for comment, but would not elaborate on the “backroom talk” accusations.

“The Governor’s staff meets with many groups to discuss potential legislative proposals that could be introduced in the legislative session,” spokeswoman Nicole Wilson said.