House overrides veto of equal pay bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- In a flurry of override approvals Wednesday, the Illinois House overrode a bill aimed at closing the pay gap between men and women.

Lawmakers approved the override motion with a vote of 80-33, garnering 11 votes less than the original vote in April, but still earning enough to head over to the Senate.

The measure is an update to the Equal Pay Act of 2003, and does four things. First, it would prohibit employers from asking job applicants about prior or current wage and benefits. Second, if there is a pay difference between men and women at a company, the law would require the employer to justify the difference. Next, it would make it illegal to prohibit employees from sharing their wage information with others. And finally, any employer who is found non-compliant with the Equal Pay Act, would face higher penalties.

Supporters of the measures say that improving the Equal Pay Act will help to even the pay disparity between men and women.

"Ladies and gentlemen here in the chamber, if you have a mother, a sister, a wife, a daughter, an auntie, or a niece who is in the wage earning private sector you need to be a yes on this vote" said Representative Margo McDermed, (R-Frankfort)

But those opposed say it is bad for business.

"There is a 3-5 percent pay gap in the state that we need to address. But this bill, this incredibly invasive bill opposed by every single business group in the state is not the way to address that disparity." said Republican Floor Leader Peter Breen,(R-Lombard)

The Senate will take up the override when they return to session in November.

This was just one of 11 bills that House voted to override.