Train vs. semi crash under investigation

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies say a semi-tractor trailer and train crashed outside of Warrensburg.

First responders say the semi was heading south on Glasgow Road when it hit a train heading from Warrensburg to Decatur along Route 121. Deputies have updated his condition to a level they're calling "more serious in nature". Medical professionals airlifted him to a Springfield hospital for treatment.

The train, operating on a Canadian National line, had two engines and a hopper-style car. Deputies say it did not have anything hazardous on board. The semi driver was hauling grain when the crash happened after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies say the railroad crossing south of Route 121 and near Glasgow Road is closed for now as the investigation continues. WAND-TV will update this story as information is released.