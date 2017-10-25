Debt Transparency Act, Cursive Writing among flurry of approved overrides

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- The Illinois House was busy Wednesday taking up dozens of override motions.

In total, the House voted to override 11 of Governor Rauner's vetoes, while failing to override just 3. Of the bills approved for override was Comptroller Susana Mendoza's backed Debt Transparency Act. The measure was approved unanimously, with 112 members voting for it.

HB3649 will require state agencies to report their bills monthly to the Comptroller's office as opposed to yearly, while allowing more comprehensive information to be included in the reports. The monthly report will allow the Comptroller to have a better understanding of the state's backlogged bills.

"This is a huge victory for taxpayers who will soon be able to get a better look at the state's pile of unpaid bills – that's more than $16 billion that has been run up in their name. "But that number is just an estimate. We don't really know how many bills are sitting at the agencies. Sometimes we get bombarded by an overnight surprise of a billion dollars worth of bills we never knew about. Legislators of both parties came together today for this vote because we all want a more accountable cash and debt management process." said Comptroller Susana Mendoza.

A measure backed by Treasurer Michael Frerichs was also overrode. HB302, requires companies to tell family members about life insurance after the death of a family member.

"For decades, greedy life insurance companies have gotten away with using loopholes to pad their bottom line by avoiding paying grieving families. Today’s action is a major step forward to help put a stop to this trend and require life insurance companies to pay what is owed to beneficiaries dating back to 2000.” said Treasurer Frerichs.

The Senate approved an override of a bill backed by Attorney General Lisa Madigan which aims at protecting students when taking out student loans. SB1351, creates the Student Bill of Rights and prevents loan servicers from engaging in unfair or deceptive practices toward student borrowers.

“At a time where many young people are graduating from college with crippling debt, we need to make sure that students understand their rights and have access to proper resources. This legislation is a good first step to take in helping students and their families from falling behind on payments or defaulting on their loans.” said Senator Scott Bennett, (D-Champaign).

The House also voted to override the governor's veto of HB2977, which requires cursive writing to be taught in schools. A measure requiring licenses and registration to repair roofs (HB732) was also approved. HB2462, aimed at lowering the pay gap between men and women also passed, more information can be found here. Lawmakers approved around half a dozen other bills as well.

However, the biggest win for the governor during Wednesday's action was the House's failure to override his vote of right to work zone bans. The House was just one vote shy of overriding his veto.

The Senate will be back in November to take up the overrides. While the House is in session Thursday.