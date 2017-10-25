Home invasion investigation leads to third arrest

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police have made a third arrest in a home invasion investigation.

Officers say 19-year-old Zachery Bates is behind bars in connection to a shooting that left a 52-year-old woman injured. Two other people, 19-year-old Damon Davis and 18-year-old Mikayla Melton, are also in custody in the same case.

Someone shot the woman during a home invasion on Sept. 20 in the Park City Mobile Home Community. Police say she told them a black man and white woman asked for money before one of the suspects shot her on her front porch. She survived her injuries.

Police arrested Davis and Melton on Oct. 10 and both face attempted murder and home invasion charges.

Bates is facing several charges, including one for home invasion and another for residential burglary.