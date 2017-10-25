Aviation center opened with ribbon cutting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A school’s aviation program is set to grow because of a new building.

A new aviation building is finished at Lincoln Land Community College. It’s called the Levi, Ray and Shoup Inc. Aviation Center, which is located at the Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport. The name came from Levi, which donated $850,000 to the project.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony completed the finished product, which features a larger indoor space and a new technical library. Gov. Bruce Rauner attended the event.

The new facility will increase the aviation class size at LLCC from 35 students to 75.

“This gave us an opportunity to have state of the art classrooms, computer labs (and) have more space in our hangars so we can grow our programs,” said LLCC President Dr. Charlotte Warren. “We’re celebrating our program and celebrating Dick Levi from Levi, Ray and Shoup for helping this building become possible.”

LLCC’s aviation program has a job placement rate of nearly 100 percent.