Playoff preview: St. Teresa (3A)

Posted:
St. Teresa's Zach Lewis (left) and Jacardia Wright reached the 1A state championship game last year. St. Teresa's Zach Lewis (left) and Jacardia Wright reached the 1A state championship game last year.

The countdown to the state football playoffs is underway! WAND Sports previews a different team each day leading up to Friday and Saturday's slate of first round games.

St. Teresa (3A)

(4) St. Teresa (8-1) vs. (13) Marshall (6-3)
2 p.m. Saturday at St. Teresa

Offense: 42.2 points per game
Defense: 17.3 points per game
Conference play: 8-1 in Central Illinois Conference (2nd)
Last year: No. 2 seed Bulldogs reached 1A state championship game (fell to No. 2 seed Forreston 35-7)

All-time playoff record: 41-25
Consecutive appearances: 5
First place: 3
Runner-up: 2

Key moment in season: Bulldogs travel to Downs to face Tri-Valley on road in Week 1. St. Teresa comes from behind to win 25-20, handing the 2015 state champions their lone loss of the season (8-1). St. Teresa also held on for close wins against playoff teams Warrensburg-Latham (36-30 in Week 3) and Shelbyville (28-20 in Week 9).

Scouting Marshall:
Lions: 6-3, 6-2 in Little Illini Conference (3rd)
Lost to: Geneseo (5-4) by score of 35-7, Red Hill (9-0) by score of 32-6 and Newton (8-1) by score of 28-8.
Offense: 28.0 points per game
Defense: 17.6 points per game

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Trick-or-treat hours released for 2017

      ILLINOIS (WAND) – Police in central Illinois have released trick-or-treat hours for the 2017 Halloween season. 

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More