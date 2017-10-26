Playoff preview: St. Teresa (3A)

The countdown to the state football playoffs is underway! WAND Sports previews a different team each day leading up to Friday and Saturday's slate of first round games.



St. Teresa (3A)

(4) St. Teresa (8-1) vs. (13) Marshall (6-3)

2 p.m. Saturday at St. Teresa



Offense: 42.2 points per game

Defense: 17.3 points per game

Conference play: 8-1 in Central Illinois Conference (2nd)

Last year: No. 2 seed Bulldogs reached 1A state championship game (fell to No. 2 seed Forreston 35-7)



All-time playoff record: 41-25

Consecutive appearances: 5

First place: 3

Runner-up: 2



Key moment in season: Bulldogs travel to Downs to face Tri-Valley on road in Week 1. St. Teresa comes from behind to win 25-20, handing the 2015 state champions their lone loss of the season (8-1). St. Teresa also held on for close wins against playoff teams Warrensburg-Latham (36-30 in Week 3) and Shelbyville (28-20 in Week 9).



Scouting Marshall:

Lions: 6-3, 6-2 in Little Illini Conference (3rd)

Lost to: Geneseo (5-4) by score of 35-7, Red Hill (9-0) by score of 32-6 and Newton (8-1) by score of 28-8.

Offense: 28.0 points per game

Defense: 17.6 points per game