How Illinois landed Ayo

Posted:

Click the video above to hear from Ayo Dosunmu, his father Quam Dosunmu and Morgan Park/Mac Irvin Fire coach Nick Irvin on how Illinois' coaching staff made an effective pitch to the five-star point guard and his inner circle.

0:00 - 0:26
Nick Irvin on the plan given by the Illinois coaching staff, Chin Coleman and the proximity to Chicago

0:28 - 0:53
Quam Dosunmu on the Illinois coaching staff, Brad Underwood's track record and the proximity to Chicago

0:53 - 2:08
Ayo Dosunmu on the pitch Brad Underwood and Co. made to him, including a comparison to current LA Clipper Jawun Evans; Plus Illinois' offensive system and the topic of playing time.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Trick-or-treat hours released for 2017

      ILLINOIS (WAND) – Police in central Illinois have released trick-or-treat hours for the 2017 Halloween season. 

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More