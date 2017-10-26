How Illinois landed Ayo

Click the video above to hear from Ayo Dosunmu, his father Quam Dosunmu and Morgan Park/Mac Irvin Fire coach Nick Irvin on how Illinois' coaching staff made an effective pitch to the five-star point guard and his inner circle.



0:00 - 0:26

Nick Irvin on the plan given by the Illinois coaching staff, Chin Coleman and the proximity to Chicago



0:28 - 0:53

Quam Dosunmu on the Illinois coaching staff, Brad Underwood's track record and the proximity to Chicago

0:53 - 2:08

Ayo Dosunmu on the pitch Brad Underwood and Co. made to him, including a comparison to current LA Clipper Jawun Evans; Plus Illinois' offensive system and the topic of playing time.