WAND-TV updating tower in Jacksonville

(WAND) - Attention WAND-TV viewers! In our effort to bring you the best and strongest possible signal, we will be updating our tower in Jacksonville.

As a result, several counties may temporarily lose our signal starting Friday morning and again on Saturday morning. We've included a list of affected counties below:

- Morgan County

- Menard County

- Northern Cass County

- Eastern Sangamon County

- Southeastern Macoupin County

- Southern Greene County

- Western Pike County

- Western Scott County

- Northwestern Brown County

We will be back on as quickly as possible. After we are back on air, you will need to re-scan your stations on your television.

We apologize for any inconvenience during this maintenance, and hope you understand that serving our viewers is WAND-TV's top priority.