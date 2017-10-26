WAND-TV updating tower in Jacksonville

(WAND) - Attention WAND-TV viewers!  In our effort to bring you the best and strongest possible signal, we will be updating our tower in Jacksonville.

As a result, several counties may temporarily lose our signal starting Friday morning and again on Saturday morning.  We've included a list of affected counties below:

- Morgan County
- Menard County
- Northern Cass County
- Eastern Sangamon County
- Southeastern Macoupin County
- Southern Greene County
- Western Pike County
- Western Scott County
- Northwestern Brown County

We will be back on as quickly as possible.  After we are back on air, you will need to re-scan your stations on your television.

We apologize for any inconvenience during this maintenance, and hope you understand that serving our viewers is WAND-TV's top priority.

